Household dust can carry germs and allergens. There are many ways to reduce dust in your home. One way is to have more houseplants. Here is a list of how houseplants might help reduce your asthma and allergy symptoms …

Allergies: Children can develop resistance to plant allergies by exposing them to houseplants early in life.

Colds: Plants can increase humidity levels and decrease cold-transmitting dust.

Congestion: Inhaling the scents from several indoor plants, such as eucalyptus, can help clear mucus from your respiratory system.

Headaches & Fatigue: Plants remove fatigue and headache-causing carbon dioxide and converts it to fresh oxygen.

Stress: Fresh air and the esthetics of indoor plants can create a soothing and calming environment.

Dry Skin: Indoor plants can soften and moisten the air.

Insomnia: Some plants, such as gerbera daisies, produce oxygen during the night for better oxygen levels while sleeping.

Air-Filtering Plants

If there’s one organization that has studied the importance of clean air, it’s NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). They have completed numerous studies on the health benefits of houseplants in space.

Read the NASA Clean Air Study for a list of air-filtering plants.

Do You Have Plant Allergies?

Hope this information helps you better understand the health benefits of houseplants. Of course, always talk to a doctor about the diagnosis and treatment of any allergy or respiratory condition.

Be aware of plants that you’re allergic to! To help ensure that you are not worsening your allergy conditions, contact Asthma and Allergy Associates for allergy testing. This will help you determine which plants to get and whether you are allergic to certain types of plants, especially flowering plants.

Also, try adding one plant at a time and be aware of your allergy symptoms, if they increase, remove the plant and see if your symptoms improve.